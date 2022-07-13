Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will raise money to support dog parks in Nampa

Nampa's largest dog festival is back!

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa’s largest dog festival is back! The 14th annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will take place at Lakeview Park on August 27. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with the walk starting at 10:00 AM. Bring your dog(s) and family members to participate in a scenic one mile walk around Lakeview Park. After the walk, Lakeview Water Park will open and the dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in the swimming pool. There will be contests, entertainment, pet-friendly vendor booths, and a raffle.

Become part of the entertainment by signing your dog up for any or all the contests. Contests include Costume, Look-a-Like, Super Dog Tricks, & Canine Cake Walks.

Early registration, now through August 23, is just $25 and includes an adult t-shirt, doggie gift, walk/swim admission for one dog. The fee is $10 for each additional dog. Register early—fee increases to $30 after August 23. All proceeds from this event support Dog Parks in Nampa.

Nampa’s Amity Dog Park is a six acre park with great amenities including a fully-fenced park with expansive grassy areas, walking trails, drinking water for dogs and humans, shade shelters, trees, benches, a swimming pond for dogs, and ample parking. Construction is underway for the second dog park in Nampa located near Smith Avenue and Middleton Rd. The anticipated opening of this park is slated for 2023.