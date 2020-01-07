Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will raise funds to support dog parks in Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa’s largest dog festival is back! The 13th annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will take place at Lakeview Park on August 29. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with the walk starting at 10:00 AM. Bring your dog(s) and family members to participate in a scenic one mile walk around Lakeview Park. After the walk, Lakeview Water Park will open and the dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in the swimming pool. There will be contests, entertainment, pet-friendly vendor booths, and a raffle.