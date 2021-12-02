Plunge your way into 2022 with the Great Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish® will hold its 19th annual fundraising event on January 1, 2022 at Lucky Peak.
Registration begins at 9:00 AM at Spring Shores Marina.
Make-A-Wish provides support in our community and raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. All participants are encouraged to raise money to help grant wishes of kids in our community. Make-A-Wish Idaho is dedicated to making every eligible child's wish come true.
To sign up for the Great Polar Bear Challenge as a team or individual, click here.
RELATED: 7's HERO: Boise non-profit gifts 72-year-old terminal cancer patient a glamorous photoshoot