Plunge your way into 2022 with the Great Polar Bear Challenge

Make-A-Wish Idaho's event will be in-person at Lucky Peak
Credit: Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Hundreds of brave souls took part in the Great Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Wednesday. The annual event raises money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish® will hold its 19th annual fundraising event on January 1, 2022 at Lucky Peak. 

Registration begins at 9:00 AM at Spring Shores Marina. 

Make-A-Wish provides support in our community and raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. All participants are encouraged to raise money to help grant wishes of kids in our community. Make-A-Wish Idaho is dedicated to making every eligible child's wish come true.

To sign up for the Great Polar Bear Challenge as a team or individual, click here.

