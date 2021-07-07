'PIKnic' program returning with free Sunday meals in Boise's Ann Morrison Park

Lunches, a food pantry and a prize drawing will be offered to children and their families starting July 11.

BOISE, Idaho — The Protect Idaho Kids Foundation will again provide free lunches and a day at Ann Morrison Park for children and their families this summer.

The program begins this Sunday, July 11, and will continue each Sunday through August 29. Hours are Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Lunches are free for children and the adults who accompany them, and can be eaten at the park or taken home. They'll consist of a sandwich, fruit, chips, cookie, and milk or a soft drink.

A food pantry also will be provided for guests to take home food to enjoy later in the week.

Tables for the picnic will be set up on the south side of the Ann Morrison Fountain. To get there, enter on the west side of the park from Americana Boulevard, then head east toward the fountain.

Protect Idaho Kids also offered PIKnic in the Park during the summer of 2020, when schools and other organizations provided meals Monday through Friday, but not weekends. It's also been a way for families to take a break from some of the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further details, contact Protect Idaho Kids online or call (208) 761-5695. The organization also welcomes volunteers and donations for the picnics.

