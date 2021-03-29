Volunteers will help revitalize Boise neighborhoods with Paint The Town™

You can participate by making a financial donation or volunteering

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho -- Paint The Town™, a NeighborWorks program, has been lending a hand to our senior and disabled neighbors for 38 years. This year’s event takes place on June 12. Paint the Town gives residents a newly painted home that enables them to remain in their home longer and revitalizes the neighborhood in which they live. Every June hundreds of volunteers form teams and paint these houses.

FORM A TEAM & VOLUNTEER

Would you like to volunteer to help Paint the Town? You can help make a huge difference in someone’s life by creating a volunteer team of at least 10 people to fix, prep, and paint a home for community members in need. To learn more about forming a team and volunteering, click here.

MAKE A DONATION BY "BUYING A BUCKET "

Your contribution helps purchase paint and supplies to spruce up homes for our low-income, senior and disabled neighbors who can neither afford nor physically manage routine home maintenance. Since 1983, over 89,300 volunteers have revitalized nearly 3,300 homes. Due to increased costs of paint, supplies, and program operations, your help is needed to make sure that Paint The Town™ continues for years to come. To buy a bucket, click here.

For more information on Paint The Town™ and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.