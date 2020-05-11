Over a million lights will illuminate Downtown Caldwell during Winter Wonderland Festival

The festival expands to three days in 2020

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza will light up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights to kick off Winter Wonderland Festival and the holiday season. The family-friendly, fun-filled, three-day festival will take place November 20-22 from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM at Indian Creek Plaza. Due to COVID-19 there will be no tree lighting this year.

Entertainment & Activities

Santa – Parents can bring their children to visit Santa at Indian Creek Plaza and get photos taken with him. Social distancing measures will be in place for children and Santa. Photos can be taken on your phone or camera.

Train Depot – the historic train depot will host an open house on Saturday, November 20 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Ice Skating – Put on your skates and take a spin on Idaho’s first Ice Ribbon.

Food, Fun, and More

Local vendors will be at Winter Wonderland Festival at the corner of 7th Avenue and Main Street. Grab a warm beverage or cross a gift off your gift list.

Parking

Ample free parking is available in Downtown Caldwell in close proximity to Indian Creek Plaza. For quick and easy parking, check out Caldwell’s free parking map before heading down to the Plaza.

COVID-19 Safety

Your safety is a top priority. To learn more about Indian Creek Plaza’s ice skating COVID-19 policies and procedures, click here.

For more details about Winter Wonderland Festival, click here.