Opera Idaho presents free concert in Julia Davis Park

Attendees will enjoy highlights from Opera Idaho's season, opera favorites, and musical theatre selections. Over 1,000 Idahoans came last year to enjoy over two hours of free music at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. This summer the event will include food trucks and a beer garden. And it all ends with a sing-along of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "It's A Grand Night For Singing" as everyone lights up the night with colorful glowsticks provided by Opera Idaho.