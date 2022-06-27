Opera Idaho presents free concert in Julia Davis Park

BOISE, Idaho — Opera Idaho will once again perform in the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park On Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 pm. This FREE outdoor concert features world-class soloists soprano Madison Leonard, mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert, tenor Carlos E. Santelli, and baritone Brian Major; the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and a live orchestra, under the baton of conductor Andy Anderson. General Director Mark Junkert and Artistic Advisor Cecilia Violetta López will serve as masters of ceremonies.
Attendees will enjoy highlights from Opera Idaho's season, opera favorites, and musical theatre selections. Over 1,000 Idahoans came last year to enjoy over two hours of free music at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. This summer the event will include food trucks and a beer garden. And it all ends with a sing-along of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "It's A Grand Night For Singing" as everyone lights up the night with colorful glowsticks provided by Opera Idaho.
Opera in the Park
Saturday, July 9, 7:30 pm • FREE concert
Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park