BOISE — Nearly 200 people packed the Stueckle Sky Center Saturday for the Grateful (Un) Gala.

It was all for one goal, to help those in need.

“We call it (Un) Gala because it's an uncommon experience,” said Create Common Good CEO, Tracy Hitchcock. “It's not tent tops with convention food.”

The local non-profit, Create Common Good, has been transforming lives for 10 years by helping people overcome barriers in life.

“Create Common Good is an eight week food service skills training program for anyone seeking a fresh start,” Hitchcock said.

That means, refugees, anyone overcoming addiction, or those who are coming out of incarceration.

Five local celebrity chefs prepared meals for the gala, with Create Common Good graduates as trainees by their side.

One of those graduates was Shawn McKelly, who graduated from the program in the summer of 2018.

“Being in the cooking world without any experience or knowledge is really difficult and you can’t find anybody to teach you and this program teaches you how to get ready,” McKelly said.

Gala guests enjoyed food, music and both a silent and live auction.

“There are always going to be folks that need a safe place to land while they figure out the next phase of their lives, and for us that’s our purpose, that's our why,” Hitchcock said. “Nights like tonight are key to us because non-profit does not mean not for money and so we have to raise fund for folks who come through our program.”

This was the second annual Grateful (Un) Gala.

