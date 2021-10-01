Nampa seeking the next downtown Christmas tree

The city is looking for an evergreen that's 40 feet or taller, to be lit on Nov. 27. The deadline for offering to donate a tree is October 15.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa is seeking someone willing and able to donate the next Downtown Nampa Christmas Tree, to be lit the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Nampa's Parks and Forestry Division is accepting donation proposals until Friday, October 15. The division announced the following guidelines Friday:

The tree must be 40 feet or taller, and must be an evergreen, such as a pine or spruce tree.

The tree also must be located within or very close to the Nampa city limits, with easy access to the city's main roads -- no backyard trees.

The tree must be accessible from a roadway, without any overhead utility obstructions.

The city forester will review trees before one is selected from the donation list.

The tree of choice will be removed and taken to Downtown Nampa and decorated for the holiday season. Qualitree is donating tree removal and stump-grinding services, which will be provided at no charge to the donor.

Mayor Debbie Kling will officially light the tree during the annual lighting celebration, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, in front of the Nampa Train Depot, located at 1200 Front Street.

Anyone interested in donating, or who has questions, is asked to contact the Nampa Parks Department at 208-468-5890 by October 15.

