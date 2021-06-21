Move for fun, get fit for life! St. Luke's FitOne 2021 will offer a live race and a virtual option

FitOne registration opens June 30

BOISE, Idaho — FITONE REGISTRATION OPENS JUNE 30

Register on June 30 for just $30 (ages 13 and older). From July 1 – September 24 registration is $35 (ages 13 and older). Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult registration. Each child must be registered and wearing a race bib on race day. FitOne races will be capped at 6,350 participants (combined) and safety precautions have been added to help protect all participants.

IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL RACE OPTIONS

In-person race day is September 25, 2021. The race will take place in Downtown Boise at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street.

St. Luke’s FitOne is offering a virtual race option this year for the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. Participants can select the virtual option and run anywhere they choose between September 19-25. Participants will receive a race shirt, bib, medal and swag. Each participant will track their course and time in the Racejoy app.

Packet pickup will take place September 22-24 from 12:00 pm – 7:00 PM at Ann Morrison Park. Virtual race participants will receive their packets via mail.

Register here (starting June 30).

PARKING

Participants can catch a free shuttle from the Boise Towne Square Mall in the Northwest parking lot near Dillard’s starting at 5:30 AM. The last shuttle leaves Boise Town Square for the start line at 8:45 AM. Return shuttles from Ann Morrison Park begin at 9:00 AM and make two stops—front Street near Idaho Central Arena in Downtown Boise and Boise Towne Square. Return shuttles will run until 12:30 PM or until the final finishers have completed the race and have been identified as needing shuttle service back to their vehicles. St. Luke’s FitOne will not be offering a Nampa/Canyon County shuttle this year. Shuttles are available for race participants only. Anyone riding the shuttles will be required to wear a face covering. beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For complete shuttle and parking information, click here.