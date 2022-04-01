Over a million lights will kick off Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend in Downtown Caldwell

The family-friendly, fun-filled, three-day festival will take place November 18-20 from 6:00–9:00 PM.

BOISE, Idaho — Winter Wonderland Festival, hosted by Destination Caldwell & Indian Creek Plaza, will light up Downtown Caldwell for the holiday season. The three-day festival takes place November 18-20 from 6:00-9:00 PM and is free to attend. Attendees can visit Santa, go ice skating, eat their favorite treats, and start their holiday shopping. Local vendors, food trucks and entertainment will be present each night at the corner of 7th Avenue and Main Street.

PARKING: Parking is available in downtown Caldwell--the best parking is along the Railroad from 5th Ave to 12th Ave. Click here to download a parking map of Downtown Caldwell

The holiday lights along Indian Creek are on for display from November 18 - January 8 and turn on automatically at dusk each night.