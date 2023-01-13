Help support Learning Lab's Family & Adult Education Programs by attending Lunch for Literacy

The luncheon will take place at Boise Centre on February 3

BOISE, Idaho — Lunch for Literacy will be held at Boise Centre on February 3rd from 11am-1pm and will also be live streamed.

During the event Learning Lab will honor students, volunteers and the community which has supported Learning Lab for more than 30 years.

This year’s guest speaker is author Amanda Turner. Amanda is the New York Times bestselling author of recently released How to Be Awkward. Her other books include Vagabonding with Kids series as well as This Little Piggy Went to the Liquor Store, Mommy Had a Little Flask, and Hair of the Corn Dog. Her works have received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, IPPY Awards in Humor and Travel, Foreword Indies Awards, Independent Press Awards, and inclusion in BookLife’s Top 5 Indie Books of 2014.

The fundraiser will include an in-person auction along with an online auction where you can bid on book-themed baskets, travel, and entertainment experiences.

To attend the luncheon, you will need to register and purchase a ticket.

Your Support is Important

Your support and generosity will help those who want to improve their reading, writing, math and earn their GED’s and those who want to improve their English language skills.

Learning Lab's mission is to transform the lives of adults and families through personalized education. The center offers reading, writing, math, English language, and GED prep programs.

To register or learn more about Lunch for Literacy, visit the Learning Lab website.