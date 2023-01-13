Help support Learning Lab's Family & Adult Education Programs by attending Lunch for Literacy

BOISE, Idaho — Lunch for Literacy will be held at Boise Centre on February 3rd from 11am-1pm and will also be live streamed.
During the event Learning Lab will honor students, volunteers and the community which has supported Learning Lab for more than 30 years.
This year’s guest speaker is author Amanda Turner. Amanda is the New York Times bestselling author of recently released How to Be Awkward. Her other books include Vagabonding with Kids series as well as This Little Piggy Went to the Liquor Store, Mommy Had a Little Flask, and Hair of the Corn Dog. Her works have received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, IPPY Awards in Humor and Travel, Foreword Indies Awards, Independent Press Awards, and inclusion in BookLife’s Top 5 Indie Books of 2014.
The fundraiser will include an in-person auction along with an online auction where you can bid on book-themed baskets, travel, and entertainment experiences.
To attend the luncheon, you will need to register and purchase a ticket.
Your Support is Important
Your support and generosity will help those who want to improve their reading, writing, math and earn their GED’s and those who want to improve their English language skills.
Learning Lab's mission is to transform the lives of adults and families through personalized education. The center offers reading, writing, math, English language, and GED prep programs.
Lunch for Literacy
About Learning Lab: Learning Lab is a literacy education center for low-income adults and families with young children. Instruction is individualized, based on students’ needs and goals. Adult students may work on basic skills including math, reading, writing, spelling, and, for many, English language learning. Students may also prepare for GED and citizenship tests. All classes include one-on-one tutoring and the use of educational software. In the family program, while parents work on their literacy skills, their preschool children engage in fun, literacy-based learning activities in their own classroom, so they are better prepared for school. As part of each session, parents work with their children to understand how to support their child’s learning at home and in school.