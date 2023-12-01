United Against Hate Event

College of Idaho hosts event to combat hate crimes.

IDAHO, USA — The College of Idaho, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, the Wassmuth Center for Human rights, the DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI are coming together for a United Against Hate meeting at the college.

"I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to unite our community in standing up to unlawful hate," U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. "And I am deeply honored to partner with our co-sponsors to prioritize this critical mission."

The event will have speakers sharing their experiences and presentations from prosecutors about hate crime laws. It will be held at the Recital Hall in the Langroise Center for the Performing and Fine Arts at the campus on MLK Day, Jan. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but people need to register at this link.

United Against Hate was launched by the Department of Justice and is about combating hate crimes by building relationships with residents, leaders and law enforcement.

