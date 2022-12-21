First responders ‘Shine a Light’ for kids at St. Luke’s Boise

More than 10 agencies throughout the Treasure Valley showed up, hoping to put a smile on the faces of the children, their families and the hospital staff.

BOISE, Idaho — Children and their families at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital hopefully felt some holiday cheer on Wednesday night as first responders from all throughout the Treasure Valley lit up the sky to show their support.

The Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s started this event about four years ago. Each year, they add new elements.

Santa even made an appearance on Wednesday, climbing up a fire truck ladder to wave at the children standing on a sky bridge. The children waved their own lights back.

“They’re going to be in the hospital for Christmas,” BPD Lieutenant Josiah Ransom said. “If we can make them smile in a time where they’re going through some tough stuff, make their parents smile, as well as just say thank you to the nurses and doctors who have given up their holidays to take care of these kids, then that’s a night accomplished in my opinion.”

About 45 cars and engines lined the street. Ransom said it was fairly easy getting so many first responders involved since it was for such a good cause.

First responders from about 10 different agencies not only flashed their vehicle lights but also held up light-up foam sticks.

For Ransom, it is an event that hits close to home. His son was in the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital over the holidays two years ago.

“We love these people,” he said. “I know we have a passion. It’s going to be a legacy I keep at Boise PD for as long as I’m here.”

