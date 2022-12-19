Boise Salvation Army begins giving presents to Angel Tree families

One cadet said they have seen an increased need this year, with 250 more families signing up to receive toys.

BOISE, Idaho — It is almost that time of year again – children eagerly waiting on the stairs for their parents to wake up so they can begin ripping the wrapping paper off presents.

But for some parents, like Jennifer Carlson, putting those presents under the tree is a burden this year because of inflation.

“I’m a single mom, disabled,” she said. Everything I’ve got goes to keeping the lights on and keeping the rent paid. There hasn’t been a whole lot of financial help to get Christmas gifts.”

But the holiday season is also a season of giving, especially for The Salvation Army. This week, corps around the Treasure Valley are giving Christmas presents to families in need during their annual Toy N’ Joy distribution events.

Over the past month, community members grabbed tags off of Angel Trees around town and purchased items from the children’s wish lists.

The Boise location had more than 700 families register through the Angel Tree program, cadet Andrew Flockhart said.

Flockhart said they are seeing an increase in working families struggling this year to put presents under the Christmas tree. In fact, 250 more families registered this year compared to last year.

“We’ve got a lot of people struggling with the increase in food and increase in gas prices,” Flockhart said. “So, if parents are struggling to get toys for their children, we’re trying to help out.”

About 1,500 children will receive gifts through the Boise Salvation Army. The bigger the individual gifts, the fewer included. He said they typically aim for around four.

It is not just Boise families who are struggling. Nampa’s Angel Tree distribution event is also this week.

Spokesperson Namanny Lake said they had 50 more families sign up this year than last year, which equates to about 300 children.

Making sure gifts actually get into parents’ hands is a team effort – one that started a month ago. Flockhart said they have about 100 volunteers helping collect, bag and distribute the toys.

Long-time Toy N’ Joy volunteer Sherrie Lowery said she enjoys paying it forward and helping those in need of a little extra support this month. This is her eighth year working as a volunteer.

“It’s something to do in the holidays that makes you feel like you’re giving back,” she said.

Volunteers like Lowery certainly make a difference in the lives of parents like Carlson, who said her son wants to wake up Christmas morning to some Legos.

“Just having something under (the tree), you know, so he doesn’t feel like he’s been forgotten … it makes me happy,” she said.

