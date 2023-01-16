Boise Bicycle Project gives bikes to Ukrainian refugee children

BBP gave the bikes on MLK Day, in honor of his legacy.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) donated over 50 bikes to Ukrainian refugee children in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"This MLK day, our staff and volunteers are working to honor Dr. King's legacy by working tirelessly to reach those who are the hardest to connect with in our community. We are confident that the bicycles shared can strengthen that connection via their pathway to family, school, and services. Furthermore, we are excited to be able to connect with new community members by distributing bicycles in partnership with the Ukrainian Welcome Center," Programs Director for Boise Bicycle Project, Devin McComas said.

The bikes were given to kids whose families were unable to pick them up from BBP during its holiday bike giveaway.

"The Ukrainian Welcome Center is so grateful for the generosity of the Treasure Valley. Those fleeing war have been made to feel at home by our community. This work is further proof of the kindness people feel when they come to our area. We are so grateful to the Boise Bicycle project and all those involved!," said representative of the Ukrainian Welcome Center, Tina Polishchuk.

If people want to support the Ukrainian Welcome Center, they can go to this link.

