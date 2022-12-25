'Back the Blue Idaho' provides Christmas dinners to law enforcement across the Treasure Valley

The local group served up meals to show their appreciation for police who spend the holiday on the job.

BOISE, Idaho — Many people were able to spend Christmas at home with their families - and away from work. But not everyone was able to be home for the holidays.

That's why Back the Blue Idaho showed up across the Treasure Valley to dish out meals to show their appreciation for law enforcement.

Volunteers from the local group provided law enforcement at the Canyon County Jail, Ada County Jail, Nampa Police Department, and Meridian Police Department with a Christmas staple: a home-cooked meal.

"We know we're supported in law enforcement in this community and throughout the Treasure Valley, but to see people take Christmas day away from their families, and come and provide food and fellowship with people that they don't even know. These deputies who have to be here, patrol officers, dispatch officers, they've got to be here - work 24/7," Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. "But to see these people, it's kind of expected to us...but it's not expected of them. So for them to leave their families and then come here and give to these officers, it's very humbling, and I'm really touched by it."

Back the Blue Idaho is a local group that started five years ago to show appreciation and support for law enforcement.

60 of their volunteers took time out of their holiday to serve up 150 pounds of brisket and 30 whole turkeys.

"A lot of times we think about Christmas and giving gifts, right? And that's really fun, and it's fun to spend time with family," Joe Anderson, president of Back the Blue Idaho said. "But I really think it's cool to be able to recognize people on Christmas that are doing an amazing job. And we couldn't think of anyone better than our local law enforcement."

At the Canyon County Jail, groups of deputies and patrol officers were greeted by a line of volunteers. They grabbed a meal, and drink - and took a few minutes during their shift to celebrate Christmas together.

"So that was kind of the impetus behind setting the group up, was to just really encourage and support and uplift the law enforcement in our area," Anderson said. "And let them know that we see that they're working hard and have our back all the time, and we want to have their backs sometime."

Officers also took turns signing flags that will be auctioned off to raise money for Back the Blue Idaho programs, including an upcoming officer wellness video series.

"To have Back the Blue Idaho say, 'You know what, we're going to hit the pause button and come and help you guys and take care of them,'" Donahue said. "I'm telling you, it means the world to these deputies and civilian staff. I don't think they've ever quite seen this before."

Watch more Local News: