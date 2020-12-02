Kids can fish for trout to benefit Lions Club

For just $1, kids get a chance to grab a pole and try to hook a trout.

BOISE, Idaho — The Live Trout Pond, part of the Idaho Sportsman Show at Expo Idaho, is back March 5-8. The show will take place Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Saturday, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM, and Sunday 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

For just $1, the trout pond gives kids a chance to grab a pole and try to hook a trout.

All proceeds benefit the Lions Club. The Lions Club uses the money to buy glasses, contribute to scholarship funds, and contribute to their eye bank so they can do cornea transplants.