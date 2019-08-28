BOISE, Idaho — Join the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Thursday, October 3 for Light the Night Walk in Cecil D. Andrus Park in Boise. The event kicks off at 5:30 PM with a 1.1 mile lantern walk downtown followed by a gathering to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer.

Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

About the Leukemia Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.