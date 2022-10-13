Light the Night Boise fundraising event will be in person at Cecil D. Andrus Park

The walk is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission of LLS

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

The 2022 Light the Night Boise will take place in person on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 PM in Cecil D. Andrus Park. During the fundraiser, Leukemia Lymphoma Society will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission. The walk is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

Proceeds from Light The Night Walk help advance LLS's mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. This mission is carried out through funding extensive research for treatments and cures, government advocacy, patient assistance programs, community outreach and education programs.

In addition to the live event, there will also be a virtual event experience provided for any participants who would prefer not to join the live event; the virtual event will be held November 15. Additional details will be provided to all registered participants in early November.

Leukemia is the leading disease killer of children under 15. There are 823,349 Americans presently living with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease or myeloma.

In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies. Light the Night raises critical funds to support these advances and to provide patient support and advocacy for patients.

How to participate in Light the Night Boise:

Join KTVB’s Team7

Create or join a team

Participate as an individual

Join a corporate team

For more ways to get involved with Light the Night or join TEAM7, click here.

IN-PERSON EVENT

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park 601. W Jefferson St. Boise, ID 83702

Parking: Capitol garage, street parking

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

6:00 PM – Festival Activities Begin

7:30 PM – Opening Ceremony Begins

7:45 PM – Walk Begins (immediately after Opening Ceremony)

8:45 PM – Fireworks Show

9:00 PM – Walk Ends

OTHER FAQS

How long is the walk? The walk is approximately one mile.

What if there is weather on event day? The in-person event is rain or shine.

Are dogs allowed? Yes

Can participants turn in donations at the event? Yes, participants can turn in check donations or make a credit card donation at the Donation Collection tent at the event. No cash will be accepted at the event.

About the Leukemia Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.