Light the Night Boise fundraising event goes virtual – October 21st 7 PM via Zoom

Approximately every 3 minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer

BOISE, Idaho — The 2021 Light the Night Boise will take place virtually on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM. During the event, Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS) will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission.

Leukemia is the leading cancer diagnosis of children under 21 and a leading cause of death for children under 15. Every 180 seconds, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. There are 823,349 Americans presently living with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease or myeloma.

In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies. Light the Night raises critical funds to support these advances and to provide support and advocacy for patients.

During the virtual event, family, friends and co-workers will celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer. Registration is free, and participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

How to participate in Light the Night Boise:

Join KTVB’s Team 7

Create your own team

Participate as an individual

Join a corporate or friends & family team

About the Leukemia Lymphoma Society

Founded by parents who lost their son to Leukemia, LLS has been a leader in the cancer landscape for over 50 years. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

How is the money used?