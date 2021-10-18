Leukemia survivor honored ahead of Light the Night Boise celebration

With the help of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lyndsay was able to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

BOISE, Idaho — A local cancer survivor was honored ahead of Monday's Light the Night event. She was honored with a makeover, a photo shoot and dinner before the event.

This year's honoree is Lyndsay, a woman who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) during her freshman year at Boise State. She was only 19 years old at the time of her diagnosis.

AML is a type of cancer that begins in the bone marrow, which is where new blood cells are created, but quickly moves into the blood.

With the help of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), a charity organization dedicated to curing cancer and providing a better quality of life for patients, Lyndsay was able to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

"Every step of the way, there was someone from the LLS helping me, my family and I owe so much to them," she said. "They were helping me navigate how to get medical bill help, they helped me navigate, 'What is this going to look like for you moving forward?'"

This year's Light the Night event is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. LLS has a fundraising goal of $400,000. As of Monday night, they have raised $135,000.

The 2021 Light the Night Boise will take place virtually. During the event, LLS will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission.