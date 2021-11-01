Help Support Learning Lab's Education Programs by Attending Virtual Lunch for Literacy

Learning Lab helps those who want to improve their reading, writing, math skills

BOISE, Idaho — Lunch for Literacy is going virtual! This favorite community event will take place Friday, February 5 at 12:00 PM and will celebrate 30 years of adult and family education.

Your Support is Important

Your support and generosity will help those who want to improve their reading, writing, math and earn their GED’s and those who want to improve their English language skills.

This year’s Lunch for Literacy is FREE to attend; the virtual event will feature the favorites of the in-person event including students sharing their inspiring stories and the book-themed auction where guests can bid on book baskets and virtual visits with well-known authors.

An online auction of author-signed books, book themed baskets and virtual visits with authors can be found here.

You won't want to miss this year's event highlight when Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Doerr interviews author and actor, Jamie Lee Curtis.

New this year: Virtual Visits with well-known authors

Bid on virtual visits with authors including Byron Lane, Leslie Patricelli, Pete Fromm, Steven Rowley, Camron Wright, Ridley Pearson, Will Schwalbe, Jess Walter, Nancy Pearl, and Richard Russo, They can join you and your group for a book club visit, a happy hour, or a creative virtual event of your choosing.

Check out the Auction Page for a look at authors and items you can bid on!

Learning Lab's mission is to transform the lives of adults and children through personalized education.