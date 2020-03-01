BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Lunch for Literacy will be held Friday, February 7 at Boise Centre West.

This year’s event features author, Nancy Pearl. Nancy regularly speaks at libraries, literacy organizations, and community groups around the world about the importance and pleasure of reading. Nancy is the creator of the internationally recognized program “If All of Seattle Read the Same Book,” which has been emulated by many U.S. cities, and was the inspiration for the Archee McPhee “Librarian Action Figure.”

Your Support is Important

Your support and generosity will help those who want to improve their reading, writing, math and earn their GED’s and those who want to improve their English language skills.

A silent auction of books, gift baskets, and more begins at 11:00 am. The lunch begins at 11:30 am. For more information click here.