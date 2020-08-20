Killebrew-Thompson Memorial auction and gala goes virtual to raise money for cancer nonprofits

The annual event is one of the largest contributors every year to St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Every August since 1977, the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial in Sun Valley has gathered hundreds of people from all over the state and the nation with one goal - to help find a cure for cancer.

The event is one of the largest contributors every year to St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Boise - formerly known as Mountain States Tumor Institute. It is also one of the largest cancer fundraising events of its kind in the country, raising money for the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota as well.

The fundraiser was named for the late, great Idaho native and baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and his Minnesota Twins teammate Danny Thompson.

This year, the golf tournament in Sun Valley was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but a remote tournament was held in its place, with participants playing at their local courses.

The annual fundraising auction and gala also looks a bit different this year, with the event going virtual. It will be streamed live starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, August 21.