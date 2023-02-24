Kids can fish for trout to benefit Lions Club

Proceeds benefit Meridian Lions Club

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE -- The Live Trout Pond, part of the Idaho Sportsman Show at Expo Idaho, is back March 2-5. The show will take place Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Saturday, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM, and Sunday 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

For just $1, the trout pond give kids a chance to grab a pole and try to hook a trout.

All proceeds from the trout pond will benefit Meridian Lions Club. The Lions Club uses the proceeds to buy glasses, contribute to scholarship funds, and contribute to their eye bank so they can do cornea transplants.

