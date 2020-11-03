Idaho Shakespeare Festival kicks off its 44th season

The festival's mission is to produce great theater, entertain and educate.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s premier professional repertory theatre company performs Shakespeare in a world-class, outdoor amphitheater beside the Boise River. The 2020 Idaho Shakespeare Festival season opens May 22 and runs through September 27.

2020 Season Calendar

Much Ado About Nothing

May 22 – June 21

Ain’t Misbehavin’

June 12 – July 26

Henry V

June 28 – Aug. 16

Emma

July 31 – Aug. 30

Sleuth

Sept. 4 – Sept. 27

Preview performances take place on the first Friday of each play. They provide audiences a "sneak peek" at the completed production and offer a reduced ticket price. Be the first audience to see plays in their entirety with directors and designers in the house.

Family Nights are the first Sunday after a play's opening night and offer families the opportunity to bring young children at discounted prices. Children under six years of age are admitted free and discounted youth tickets are available.

Mini-Concert Series take place May through August on select nights. The Festival presents a mini-concert series preceding the mainstage performance at 7:20 pm featuring various bands and performing artists. To see who is playing each evening click here.