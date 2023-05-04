The walk will take place Saturday, May 20 at Kleiner Park in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — Join your friends, family and co-workers for Idaho’s Heart and Stroke Walk. The walk is a community-building, heart-healthy event that raises awareness of heart risks and raises funds for research. Heart disease and stroke are the leading killers of both men and women in the U.S., and these conditions are largely preventable.

The walk will take place Saturday, May 20 at Kleiner Park in Meridian at 1900 North Records Avenue. The walk course is 2.5 miles long; a shorter 1.5 mile route is also available.

Check in for the walk begins at 8:00 AM; the walk begins at 9:00 AM. There is no registration fee but participants are encouraged to fundraise and make a personal donation to support the Heart Walk.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Participate with a team or walk as an individual:

It’s easy to participate in Idaho Heart & Stroke Walk. You can start your own team, join KTVB’s team, or walk as individual—team participation is not required.

Pre-Walk Day activities: Join the Move More Activity Challenge by downloading the Heart Walk App. The challenge kicks off 30 days before your Heart Walk event and allows you to track your daily minutes of activity. The challenge is to reach 150 minutes of activity per week. Any activity counts including walking, running, or dancing. The activity tracker will go live 30 days before your Heart Walk.

Download the Heart Walk App

During the final Heart Walk week there will be a Week of Wellness with daily inspiration for your overall health and well-being.

Walk Day: This year’s walk will be in person. However, if you are uncomfortable in participating in person, you can complete the walk in your favorite park or in your neighborhood.

Complete this donation form and attach your check or money order donation. Please do not mail cash. Donation Form (PDF)