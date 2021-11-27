Idaho Foodbank: food assistance locator

Idaho Foodbank has developed a way for people struggling with food insecurity to find assistance more easily.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho foodbank has developed the food assistance locator, a web service on idahofoodbank.org to help Idahoans struggling with food insecurity to find assistance more easily.

Looking for access to free food in Idaho? Use our food locator to view options near you! https://t.co/f9RULM7gJp pic.twitter.com/2SKw3PIV6k — The Idaho Foodbank (@IdahoFoodbank) November 27, 2021

By entering their location on the site, people can search for nearby community food distributors and similar services, including food pantries, mobile pantries, and emergency shelters.

Learn more at idahofoodbank.org.

Watch more Local News: