Idaho Foodbank: food assistance locator

IDAHO, USA — Idaho foodbank has developed the food assistance locator, a web service on idahofoodbank.org to help Idahoans struggling with food insecurity to find assistance more easily.
By entering their location on the site, people can search for nearby community food distributors and similar services, including food pantries, mobile pantries, and emergency shelters.
Learn more at idahofoodbank.org.
