Idaho Foodbank to hold food distribution event at Ford Center on Wednesday

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is holding a community food distribution event at the Ford Idaho Center on Wednesday. Food will be given out beginning at 4 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. or until food runs out.

Food boxes will contain a variety of dairy, meat and produce staples.

This is a drive-thru food distribution, so people will not be required to get out of their car. Directional signs and volunteer flaggers will direct drivers where to go.

There are no qualifications for food collections. Volunteers will only ask for household sizes and zip codes for data tracking purposes.

One truck will be filled with food donated from the Idaho Food Bank.

