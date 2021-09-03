Idaho Community Foundation launches new grant for neighborly projects

Grants provided by Project Neighborly - Idaho will range from $250 to $5,000.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Community Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1988, announced that it will start a new grant that will try to "foster inclusion and inspire neighborliness in Ada and Canyon counties."

The program, Project Neighborly - Idaho, will provide grants up to $5,000 for projects that the foundation said will "develop a sense of community."

"We believe that the best ideas and decisions come from groups of people with differing perspectives working together," ICF Vice president of Philanthropy and Impact Cara Nielsen said in a statement. "As our community grows and welcomes people with a wide range of experiences and viewpoints, it is important to build bridges and understanding."

According to the foundation, nonprofits, individuals, public schools, local governments, civic groups, Native American tribe agencies and teams may apply for grants.

Grants provided by Project Neighborly - Idaho will range from $250 to $5,000.

The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021, and the foundation will contact those that apply with its funding decisions by April 30.