Idaho Botanical Garden will light up the holiday season with Winter Garden aGlow

The garden will be transformed into a twinkling wonderland from November 26-December 27

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Botanical Garden will light up the holiday season as the Garden is transformed into a twinkling wonderland from November 26-December 27.

The Garden will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, snacks and warm drinks from local vendors, and a holiday express model train display. Guests can also wander through the coolest tunnel of lights in Boise and see what wondrous creation Illumicone has in store for you this year.

Social Distancing/Safety Guidelines

The Idaho Botanical Garden is doing their part to help protect guests while visiting Winter Garden aGlow.

The following guidelines will be in place while attending Winter Garden aGlow:

All guests will be required to wear masks.

Guests should leave 6 ft of space between guests outside their party.

For guest's safety, there is a one-way path leading through the winter wonderland, and backtracking is not allowed.

Idaho Botanical Garden's 2018 Winter Garden aGlow 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Tickets

Winter Garden aGlow is open Wednesday through Sunday from November 26 through December 27, including Thanksgiving Day.

To promote safety and social distancing, the garden will use timed ticketing for this event and tickets will be limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the gate.

For more information about Winter Garden aGlow, click here or call Idaho Botanical Garden at 208 343-8649.