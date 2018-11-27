MERIDIAN — We have now a glimpse into the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath, 2,359 square foot house is still under construction on Howry Lane, in south Meridian's Hillsdale Community.

"We're doing another single level home, the focus here is multi-generational living as well as some great outdoor components" Joe Atalla, the president of Berkeley Building Company said. "The theme of the home is mid-century modern with a global flare."

It is the seventh house that Berkeley Building Company has built for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The dream home raises money that helps treat children with life-threatening illnesses at no cost to families.

Ticket sales for the house will start on March 29, 2019. The open house to tour the dream home will be on April 29, 2019.

Tickets were sold out before the previous home was open to the public earlier this year.

