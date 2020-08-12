Help The Salvation Army Stuff the Bus with toys for Treasure Valley children

The goal of Stuff the Bus is to collect toys for families in need in the Treasure Valley during the holiday season. Here’s how it works: Valley Regional Transit buses will be parked outside the seven Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 12. The public is asked to bring new, unwrapped toys (or gift cards) to the event. The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families in need throughout the community in time for Christmas.