Help Salvation Army Stuff the Bus with toys for Treasure Valley children

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE—The 25th annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is scheduled for December 4; the annual toy collection for Salvation Army will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside all Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley.
The goal of Stuff the Bus is to collect toys for families in need in the Treasure Valley during the holiday season. Valley Regional Transit buses will be parked outside Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. The public is asked to bring new, unwrapped toys (or gift cards) to the event. The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families in need throughout the community in time for Christmas.
Over the years, more than 100,000 toys have been donated and distributed to children in the Treasure Valley.
FRED MEYER LOCATIONS:
- 50 2nd St S, Nampa, ID
- 1400 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian
- 1850 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
- 10751 W Overland Rd, Boise
- 5230 W Franklin Rd, Boise
- 3527 S Federal Way, Boise
- 5425 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City
