Ground broken for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

The three-bedroom house will be built in Meridian's Calistoga Community and will feature some enticing amenities.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — There's no denying it, 2020 has been a rough year for most people. But here's something to look forward to in 2021 - the 16th annual Boise St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the newest Dream Home took place Wednesday morning.

The single-level, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Meridian's Calistoga Community will also have an outdoor water feature, a gourmet kitchen with appliances, a spa-like master suite, and a yoga studio with a built-in wellness bar.

This is the eighth St. Jude Dream Home to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

"It gives us a real purpose for building homes, it's more than building homes for the community, but really giving back," said Jenna Englund, vice president of Berkeley Building Company.

Tickets for the Dream Home giveaway will go on sale next spring for $100 each. Only 17,777 tickets will be sold.

If you would like to pitch in, a board-signing fundraiser will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - Oct. 23 - 25 - from noon to 7 p.m. each day by the fountain at the Village at Meridian.

"For a very small donation families and children or just people that generally support the cause can come out and sign one of the 2-by-4s that's actually going to be used in the construction of the home," said Joe Grubiak with Berkeley Building Company. "Last year we raised $10,000 through this three-day event and this year we obviously hope to do better than that."

All proceeds from the fundraiser and Dream Home ticket sales will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a nonprofit which works to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no cost to the families of children who are being treated there.