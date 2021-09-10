Hundreds gather at Greenleaf farm for annual Potato Gleaning

For $10, people picked up as many potatoes as they can carry. Some may fill a basket while others may opt for a wagon. Whatever they gather, they get to keep.

WILDER, Idaho — Hundreds of people from all over the region came out to a Greenleaf farmer's field on Saturday for 101.9 The Bull's Annual Potato Gleaning. The event is an annual tradition for some families and is a great way to raise money for local veterans.

This is the eleventh year The Bull has partnered with Operation Grateful Hearts for the gleaning.

Potato gleaning occurs after a farmer has used his heavy equipment to harvest the field. At that point, thousands of potatoes are still in the field and people are able to go into the field on foot and gather the leftover potatoes.

"We're giving people the chance to get farm-fresh potatoes, load up on as many potatoes as they want to haul off but the trick is they have to go out into the field and get the potatoes by hand and they can take as much as they want," said Brenda Mee, a morning radio host on 101.9.

For $10, people can pick up as many potatoes as they can carry. Some people may fill a basket while others may opt for a wagon. Whatever they gather, they get to keep.

"We help them out by getting them on a tractor and a hayride so we don't even make them walk out into the field," said Wendy Jo Ackley, the founder of Operation Grateful Hearts.

The annual event has become so popular among potato-loving Idahoans that it has reached folks outside of the Treasure Valley.

"I even had people out of state calling us to find out what day we were doing it because they come down and do some gleaning for their local food pantries," Ackley said.

In addition to potatoes, people are also able to purchase pumpkins. All proceeds will benefit Operation Grateful Hearts and assist Idaho's military families and veterans in their time of need.

"We give them a hand up and it's our way of saying thank you for your services and sacrifices," Ackley said.

Giving back is exactly why Ron Hollis, also known as the pumpkin guy at the even, has gotten involved in this event each year.

"I started growing them for my wife's assisted living and the very first year it was one building in Ontario," Hollis said. "The seniors just loved it."

Hollis' pumpkin patch continued to grow and because of this, he's been able to work with more assisted living facilities. Being a veteran himself, Hollis relied on groups like Operation Grateful Hearts when he needed help after having his leg amputated.

"It's just my way of giving back," he said. "It makes me feel like I'm giving back to what they've given to me and it's just nice to be able to help."

Hollis has grown 3,000 pumpkins this year. He and Operation Grateful Hearts plan on selling more pumpkins next weekend on the corner of Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

