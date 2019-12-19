BOISE, Idaho — NOTE: The video above is from the Polar Bear Challenge on January 1, 2019.

The 17th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge returns to Lucky Peak Reservoir on January 1, 2020 and will help raise funds to grant wishes for Idaho children dealing with life threatening illnesses and their families.

Those brave enough to take a dip in the icy waters will help to raise money and support for Make-A-Wish Idaho. The goal is to grant as many as eight wishes by raising more than $50,000.

Take the challenge and join KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert and hundreds of others to start the new decade with a splash at Spring Shores Marina.

This year, Larry invites you to join Team Larry and double your donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation. When you register, select “join a team” and then search for Team Larry. Every donation made to Team Larry will be matched until we reach $10,000.

