Opera Idaho presents Opera In The Park

BOISE, Idaho — Opera Idaho is bringing back its popular outdoor performance, Opera in the Park, at the historical Gene Harris Bandshell in Boise’s Julia Davis Park. The FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT takes place Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 PM.

The concert will feature world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and a live orchestra under the baton of conductor Andy Anderson.

Attendees will enjoy highlights from Opera Idaho’s upcoming season, opera favorites, and musical theatre selections. Over 2,000 Idahoans attended last year’s event and enjoyed over two hours of free music at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. The event will also have food trucks and a beer garden!