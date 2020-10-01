BOISE, Idaho — The State Financial Officers Foundation is pleased to present Smart Women, Smart Money financial conference which will be held Friday, February 14 from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm at Boise Centre. This free, extraordinary, all-day event is packed with the information and motivation you need to propel you into the world of “Smart Money”!

Join Conference Host, State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Conference Coach, Nicole Sherman, and Keynote Speaker Tiffany Smiley, Co-Founder of Hope Unseen at this financial conference which will feature sessions where women can learn about budgeting, debt reduction, investing, starting a business, retirement, and more. The conference will include breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack all free of charge.

Please register early; this conference will fill up quickly. For more information and to register, click here.