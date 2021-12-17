Fostering Christmas sees record high for wish lists from Idaho foster children in 2021

The organization has more than 200 wish lists - many of them unclaimed - and also notes that Idaho has a shortage of foster families with which to place children.

BOISE, Idaho — Fostering Christmas is a Boise-based nonprofit that helps provide gifts for children entering the foster-care system. In 2021, the group is seeing a record number of wish lists from kids, and too few foster families in which to place children who need one.

"This year has been rough. Last year, social workers kept telling us, 'Hey there is a bubble this year and when it bursts, it's going to be big,'" said Karli Lee, vice president of Fostering Christmas.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, Lee said Fostering Christmas has received at least 207 wish lists - the most ever - and many remain unclaimed.

Lee said the need will likely continue to increase, but she sees hope, too -- in a generous community.

"You guys give us hope in the world. You have been fantastic at reaching out so far. This year especially we could use some more assistance," Lee said.

To claim a wish list for a foster child, or to make a financial donation, go to the Fostering Christmas website.

