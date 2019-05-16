BOISE, Idaho — Celebrate National Running Day with FitOne at Axiom in Boise or Meridian. FitOne will be on-site at Axiom Parkcenter and Axiom Meridian, located at 1455 Country Terrace Way, on Wednesday, June 5 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. This is your opportunity to register early for FitOne at a reduced rate--$20 for adults and teens for any distance event including 5K, 10K and Half Marathon. Children age 12 and under are free with a paid adult. The 2019 FitOne 5K, 10K and Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, September 28.

On National Running Day, St. Luke’s FitOne sponsors will have activities and opportunities for you to enter to win prizes. All participants who sign up on National Running Day will also receive a complimentary Fit for Summer package including discount coupons to many local partners.

Grand Prize Giveaways and In-Person Prizes

There will be lots of fun opportunities available to win prizes; everyone who registers on National Running Day will be eligible to win special prizes including a Traeger grill, Bogus Basin season pass provided by St. Luke’s, one-year AXIOM membership provided by AXIOM Fitness, and a bicycle provided by Spokey Joe’s Bikes and Gear.

Those who attend National Running Day in person will be entered to win prizes including a Shu’s Idaho Running Company prize pack, Albertsons gift certificate, Massage Envy gift certificate, Shoe Dynamics package, Urban Air Adventure Park party package, and FitOne gear package.

For more information, click here.