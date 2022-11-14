Festival of Trees fundraiser will light up Boise Centre

Bring a toy donation for Salvation Army Services and receive $1 off admission on Family Day

BOISE, Idaho — For 38 years, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees has been a favorite holiday event and has raised more than $10 million dollars to improve healthcare in our community. You can share in the magic as the Boise Centre becomes home to a wonderland of holiday splendor, featuring hundreds of lavishly decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and inspirational décor.

The festival will take place November 23-27 from 10:00 a.m. -- 9:00 p.m.; Thanksgiving hours are 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Festival of Trees Schedule of Events

Tuesday, November 22

Festival Gala: Doors open, tree sales and no-host cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 7:00 pm. This event requires reservations and ticketing in advance. For more information visit the Gala and Fashion Show page.

Wednesday, November 23 – Senior Day

Festival hours of admission: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Seniors admitted for $5.00

Thursday, November 24 – Thanksgiving

Festival hours of admission: 2:00 pm. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, November 25

Festival hours of admission: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 - KTVB Family Day

Festival hours of admission: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Children can enjoy extra holiday-themed games and activities.

Family Day: Bring a toy donation for the Salvation Army Family Services and receive $1.00 off adult admission to the Festival of Trees.

Visits with Santa: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours.

Train Display: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. presented by the Train Collector’s Association of Treasure Valley Chapter.

LEGO Display: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. presented by IdahoLUG

Face Painting: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Come visit Smitten Face Painting for a little holiday cheer

Meet the “Frozen” Snow Sisters & Friends: 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The princesses look forward to meeting your children as they celebrate Christmas in Boise. Presented by EverAfter Enchantments

Star Wars 501st Legion: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Come see your favorite Star Wars villains. Presented by Timberline Garrison.

Sunday, November 27

Festival hours of admission: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Children can enjoy extra holiday-themed games and activities.

Monday, November 28

Festival Fashion Show and Luncheon: Doors open and no-host cocktails begin at 11:00 a.m. Fashion Show and Luncheon begin at 12:00 p.m. This event requires reservations and ticketing in advance. For more information, visit the Gala and Fashion Show page.

100% of net proceeds from the 2022 Festival of Trees will fund priority capital projects at Saint Alphonsus with the focus on their Neuro Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit, the first and only critical care unit in Idaho that has board-certified and fellowship-trained neuro critical care physicians.