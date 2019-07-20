MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — More than 90 unexpected volunteers helped build the first-ever playground at a middle school in Mountain Home on Saturday.

Officials say they were only expecting about a dozen people to help build the playground, but once word got out about the projects, nearly 100 people came out to help, including a local football team.

Volunteers built a play-structure, repainted lines on the school basketball courts, created a yoga space and created a new logo for Hacker Middle School.

The playground was paid for by a series of grants.

The grand opening for the newly built playground will be on Tuesday night.

