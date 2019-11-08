MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ten thousand toy dolphins raced to the finish line in Roaring Springs' Endless River Sunday at the 19th annual Dolphin Dunk, an event that aims to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Club.

Membership at the Boys & Girls Club costs $25 a year, a fee that doesn't come close to covering all the program's expenses.

So members of the club get out and try to sell as many dolphins as they can.

The funds raised help ease some of the services the club offers.

"A lot of our kids are from low income families. And we charge just $25 a year for a membership. So obviously with all that we do, it costs a lot more than that to provide a year of services," Colleen Braga from the Boys & Girls Club told KTVB.

"So we raise the money from the community. We live in a wonderful, generous community. And part of their support is this event," she said.

The first dolphins to cross the finish line win prizes for their sponsors.

Winners of the race received impressive prizes. The third place winner of the Dolphin Dunk, Larry Carroll, won a paddleboard and a year's worth of free pizza from Idaho Pizza Company. Olivia McGregor came in second and won $500 in cash. Paula Fields came in first place and won four season passes to Roaring Springs for next summer.

The Treasure Valley community has paved a path for future generations to succeed by participating in a great local fundraiser.

