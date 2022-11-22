Boys & Girls Club of Ada County raising $10 million to expand in Kuna

CS Beef Packers donated money to help with childcare options.

KUNA, Idaho — CS Beef Packers donated $4 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County (BGCAC) to expand childcare resources in the area, according to BGCAC Director of Development Jodi Gempler.

CS Beef Packers and BGCAC have had an ongoing relationship.

"They had been supporting us for years," Gempler said. "There's a documented daycare shortage in Kuna."

According to Gempler, BGCAC in Kuna serves roughly 100 elementary aged kids each day. They're waitlist is currently at 65; that number grows during summer months.

"We have so many families here that need services. And we just don't have space to help the kids. And we really want to," Gempler said.

The donation from CS Beef Packers is to provide local childcare resources their employees can utilize. According to Gempler, it's a necessary move for the business to recruit and retain workers.

"And by way of history we have been wanting to have a club here for a very long time. So it was just a match made in heaven," Gempler said. "We actually have 150 different businesses that use this club. People don't realize Kuna is a bedroom community. 95% of the people who live in Kuna work outside of Kuna. It's an Ada County workforce issue."

BGCAC aims to raise $10 million in total to build a 25,000 square-foot facility. That includes a cafeteria, a gym, a STEM Center, and Teen Center, Gempler said.

"This is needed in Kuna. They don't have the same resources that other Ada County communities have. This will be a really good opportunity to really serve those kids," Gempler said.

KTVB has continuously reported on the impacts the lack of affordable - and available - childcare has on Idaho families. More than 90% of Idaho childcare provers face a worker shortage, according to a 2021 survey conducted by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.

KTVB was unable to get in contact with CS Beef Packers for comment.

