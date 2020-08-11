7Cares Coat Drive will help keep local children and teenagers warm

You can help by donating a new coat

BOISE, Idaho — The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new* coat. KTVB and Fred Meyer are teaming up to encourage the public to donate coats or financial donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.

Coats can be purchased at Fred Meyer and donated in their stores. Fred Meyer will do a 1:1 match up to 7,000 coats. Donations can be made at any Fred Meyer in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls now through November 20.

You can also make an online donation to the 7Cares Coat Fund by clicking here. All donated funds will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

*Due to COVID-19, used coat donations cannot be accepted.