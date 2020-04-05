Class of 2020 | Here's how to give Idaho graduating seniors a shout-out and share their picture

KTVB wants to give high school and college seniors a moment in the spotlight.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above April video shares what some of the Class of 2020 has been feeling as their high school career comes to an end in an unprecedented way.

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams of making this our best year yet.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to getting that first post-college job or becoming a freshman in college.

KTVB wants to make sure the senior class of 2020 gets some public recognition from their loved ones.

CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES! 🎉🎓

Submissions may be shared in KTVB broadcasts and on the KTVB social platforms.

Here’s how to submit:

🎓 Submit a photo

🎓 Student’s name

🎓 School name

🎓 Tell us about your special student!

Reminder: UPLOAD THE SENIOR'S PHOTO.

***Personal photos only. We cannot feature any professional portraits.***

Check out the submitted photos and search for your senior here.

You can also share you grad's photo with us on Instagram using #7Grad.