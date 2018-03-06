More than 200 people volunteered their time and muscle Saturday morning to help a family in need of a home.

The Cathedral of the Rockies hosted its annual house build for Habitat For Humanity at the Amity Campus for the Cathedral, also known as Boise First United Methodist Church.

The newly framed house walls were moved to a lot in Meridian, where the home construction will be finished.

"Through our years -- probably almost a 20-year relationship with First United Methodist Church, they've raised tens of thousands of dollars on our behalf, and have an equal amount of volunteer hours that they've provided for us," said Tom Lay, executive director of Boise Valley Habitat For Humanity. "This is how we operate - it's all volunteers and donated funds that help us build homes."

This is the sixth year that Cathedral of the Rockies and Habitat For Humanity have partnered with Crossroads Missions to go through the process of building a home for a family in need.

