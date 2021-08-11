Caldwell Night Rodeo, a long-time rodeo tradition, returns August 17-21

The rodeo includes seven action-packed events each night along with over 600 contestants in the five-night rodeo

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Night Rodeo, one of the largest and longest-running annual events in Canyon County, is lighting up the night sky in Caldwell August 17-21. Now in its 97th year, the outdoor rodeo draws in excess of 45,000 rodeo fans over five action-packed nights. The rodeo is listed among the Top 20 Professional Rodeos and Top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeos in the nation.

Competitions during the rodeo include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Rodeo events kick off Tuesday, 8/17 with the Buckaroo Breakfast. The annual breakfast takes place each morning, Tuesday-Friday from 6:30-9:30 AM and Saturday 7:00-10:00 AM.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Caldwell Night Rodeo helps out charitable groups and organizations throughout the area.

As part of its mission statement, CNR strives to be “one of the premier rodeos in the United States by preserving and promoting Western Heritage for future generations, entertaining the American family, becoming a partner with the community, charities, youth and nonprofit organizations and having year-round community involvement.”

To accomplish that mission, CNR raises thousands of dollars each year for local causes, such as the Boise Rescue Mission, the Western Heritage Scholarship Foundation, the Power of Pink mammogram program, and Hope’s Door through the Man Up Crusade. In 2019, the rodeo gave back over $100,000 to local community groups and charitable organizations.

Since its inception in 2008, CNR’s popular “Power of Pink” Program has generated over $550,000 for local mammogram screenings for uninsured and under-insured women in the Treasure Valley. CNR’s Patriot Night has raised over $100,000 for local veteran services since beginning in 2010. Aside from monetary support for the Mayor’s Youth Committee and the Youth Forum, CNR’s Caldwell Western Heritage Foundation has awarded over $262,000 in youth scholarships, livestock purchases at Canyon & Owyhee Co. Fairs (4H & FFA) and several other youth activity sponsorships since its inception in 2004.

For five local service groups – Lions Club, Job’s Daughters, Exchange Club, Rotary Club, and Optimist Club – selling concessions during the Caldwell Night Rodeo is their largest fundraiser of the year, raising more than $800,000 since their clubs began selling concessions in 2008.